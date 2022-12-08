Analysts Set CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target at $23.59

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.59.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on CarGurus to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on CarGurus to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 11.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

CARG stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $426.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

