Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $272,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,902,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $272,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,285 shares in the company, valued at $24,902,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,278 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $49.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average is $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $50.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.