Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives $107.52 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.52.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $69.87 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $205.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of -0.33.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

