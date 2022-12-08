Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.93.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVE. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$35.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. CSFB upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$24.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.19. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.86 and a twelve month high of C$31.19.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

In other news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.79, for a total value of C$4,957,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,129,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,009,620.30. In other news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.79, for a total value of C$4,957,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,129,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,009,620.30. Also, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.07 per share, with a total value of C$200,692.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 93,280 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,054.98.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.