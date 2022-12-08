Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.80.
Rent-A-Center Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $23.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.34. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 78.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.33.
Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 453.33%.
Insider Activity at Rent-A-Center
In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $25,738.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Rent-A-Center
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,855,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,784,000 after buying an additional 2,011,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,510,000 after purchasing an additional 66,728 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,564,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,905,000 after purchasing an additional 208,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,777,000 after purchasing an additional 189,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,056,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,995,000 after purchasing an additional 39,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.