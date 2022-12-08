Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $16.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth about $1,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.