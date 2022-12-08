Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT Lowered to $101.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $109.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.50.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $95.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.99. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $139.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.38%.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 102.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.