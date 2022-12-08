Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $81.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.21.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $67.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average of $74.74. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $96.87.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $402.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,627 shares of company stock valued at $115,932. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth $98,706,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,045,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth $55,268,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

