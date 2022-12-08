Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Increased to $316.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $247.00 to $316.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $264.68.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $267.96 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $369.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.34 and its 200 day moving average is $220.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

