Northland Securities Lowers Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Price Target to $2.50

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Northland Securities from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lightning eMotors to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Lightning eMotors to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightning eMotors currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.10.

NYSE ZEV opened at $0.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.57. Lightning eMotors has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $1,430,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,571,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,329,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the third quarter worth about $50,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 20.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

