Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $30.10 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $48.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 273.34%. The company had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $616,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,910,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,877,171.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,748 shares of company stock worth $1,490,190. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 130,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 581.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 59,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

