Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Raised to $242.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.50.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $213.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.79. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $221.89.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,094 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

