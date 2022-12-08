Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.30 price objective on the stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.71.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 62.7% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,815,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after buying an additional 1,084,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 371.7% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 966,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 761,883 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,189,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

