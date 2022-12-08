BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.03.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.