Cowen Raises Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $155.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.75.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of YUM opened at $128.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.69.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $6,247,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 9.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

