Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.00.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Match Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $43.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. Match Group has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $141.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after purchasing an additional 71,665 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Match Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Match Group by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Match Group by 498.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 26,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Match Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 36,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

