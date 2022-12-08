Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,010 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at about $6,110,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIMO opened at $64.00 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

