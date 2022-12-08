Analysts Set New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) PT at $36.60

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.48. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $32.72.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $744.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 187.6% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 43,110,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,647,000 after purchasing an additional 28,122,503 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246,644 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,880,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth $148,742,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth $3,799,000. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

