Analysts Set New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) PT at $36.60

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.60.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.48. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $32.72.
Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 187.6% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 43,110,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,647,000 after purchasing an additional 28,122,503 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246,644 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,880,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth $148,742,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth $3,799,000. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.