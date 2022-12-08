Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) versus Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Head to Head Review

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) and Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Iovance Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -541.57% -112.63% Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -76.45% -59.18%

Risk and Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 3 7 0 2.70

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Iovance Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $2.38, suggesting a potential downside of 30.30%. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $22.40, suggesting a potential upside of 208.75%. Given Iovance Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iovance Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Iovance Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$66.73 million ($19.20) -0.18 Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$342.25 million ($2.47) -2.94

Iovance Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals beats Iovance Biotherapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company also develops various preclinical programs for the treatment of alport syndrome, recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, junctional epidermolysis bullosa, and familial adenomatous polyposis, as well as various earlier discovery stage programs in oncology. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has collaborations and licensing agreements with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center; M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; Ohio State University; Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montreal; Cellectis S.A.; and Novartis Pharma AG. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

