Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 110.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

Two Harbors Investment Increases Dividend

Shares of TWO stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

About Two Harbors Investment

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.