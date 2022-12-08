adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives $141.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADDYY. DZ Bank upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €145.00 ($152.63) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI cut adidas to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on adidas from €215.00 ($226.32) to €185.00 ($194.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in adidas by 111.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of adidas by 6.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

adidas Stock Down 0.9 %

About adidas

Shares of ADDYY opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.01. adidas has a 52 week low of $45.48 and a 52 week high of $149.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

