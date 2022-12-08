Contrasting Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) & Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC)

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Howard Hughes and Camden Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Hughes 12.71% 6.89% 2.58% Camden Property Trust 60.70% 17.43% 9.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.3% of Howard Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of Howard Hughes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Hughes $1.43 billion 2.57 $56.10 million $4.74 15.51 Camden Property Trust $1.14 billion 10.65 $303.91 million $7.59 15.06

This table compares Howard Hughes and Camden Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Camden Property Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Howard Hughes. Camden Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Howard Hughes and Camden Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Hughes 0 0 4 0 3.00 Camden Property Trust 0 3 7 0 2.70

Howard Hughes currently has a consensus target price of $96.25, indicating a potential upside of 30.88%. Camden Property Trust has a consensus target price of $146.83, indicating a potential upside of 28.49%. Given Howard Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than Camden Property Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii. The MPCs segment develops and sells detached and attached single family homes, and range from entry-level to luxury homes to residential homebuilders and developers; and sells or leases land for commercial development, including land parcels designated for retail, office, hospitality, and residential projects. The Seaport District segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships. The Strategic Development segment invests in residential condominium and commercial property projects. This segment consists of 18 development or redevelopment projects. The Howard Hughes Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.

