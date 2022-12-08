Comparing Asana (NYSE:ASAN) & Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI)

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) and Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Asana and Infinite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asana -79.14% -190.24% -53.87% Infinite Group -51.42% N/A -202.94%

Volatility & Risk

Asana has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinite Group has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

28.2% of Asana shares are held by institutional investors. 61.9% of Asana shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Infinite Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Asana and Infinite Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asana $378.44 million 6.80 -$288.34 million ($2.08) -6.45 Infinite Group $7.22 million 0.22 -$1.57 million ($8.43) -0.42

Infinite Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Asana. Asana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infinite Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Asana and Infinite Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asana 2 9 3 0 2.07 Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Asana presently has a consensus target price of $23.05, indicating a potential upside of 71.79%. Given Asana’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Asana is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Summary

Asana beats Infinite Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asana

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings. It serves customers in industries, such as technology, retail, education, non-profit, government, healthcare, media, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Infinite Group

Infinite Group, Inc. develops cybersecurity software in the United States. It offers Nodeware, a patented software-as-a-service solution that automates network asset identification, and cybersecurity vulnerability management and monitoring; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution. The company also provides cybersecurity consulting services that include incident response, security awareness training, risk management, IT governance and compliance, security assessment, and penetration testing offerings to channel partners and direct customers for various vertical markets, such as banking, manufacturing, supply chain, and technology. In addition, it offers managed support services related to information security, including troubleshooting, backend analysis, and technical and security support for mission critical technical infrastructure; and sells third party software licenses. The company was formerly known as Infinite Machines Corp. and changed its name to Infinite Group, Inc. in January 1998. Infinite Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, New York.

