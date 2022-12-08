Analyzing Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) and Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) and Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pineapple Energy and Telkom SA SOC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pineapple Energy 22.67% -22.30% -13.07% Telkom SA SOC N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telkom SA SOC has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pineapple Energy $7.01 million 2.31 $2.97 million N/A N/A Telkom SA SOC $2.88 billion 0.36 $177.26 million N/A N/A

This table compares Pineapple Energy and Telkom SA SOC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Telkom SA SOC has higher revenue and earnings than Pineapple Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pineapple Energy and Telkom SA SOC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pineapple Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Telkom SA SOC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pineapple Energy presently has a consensus price target of $5.70, indicating a potential upside of 161.47%. Given Pineapple Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pineapple Energy is more favorable than Telkom SA SOC.

Summary

Pineapple Energy beats Telkom SA SOC on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Holdings, Inc. provides photovoltaic solar energy systems to residential homeowners in the United States. It offers a range of installation services, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, monitoring, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. The company also offers battery storage products and energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries. In addition, it develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware. Pineapple Holdings, Inc. is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Telkom SA SOC

Telkom SA SOC Limited provides integrated communications and information technology (IT) services to residential, business, government, wholesale, and corporate customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers mobile and fixed-line telecommunication services, including broadband, optical and carrier, business-to-business connectivity, interconnect-based, broadband data, voice, content, and gaming solutions; small and medium entity information, communication, and technology services, as well as business mobility, global telecommunication, and internet and value-added services. It also provides cloud computing, unified communications and collaboration, security, big data analytics, and mobility solutions; enterprise and applications solutions, IT managed services and infrastructure, and cloud solutions; digital and social media advertising; and e-commerce services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Centurion, South Africa.

