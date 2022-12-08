Financial Comparison: MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) vs. Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX)

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) and Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MaxCyte and Protalex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxCyte -56.29% -9.12% -8.21% Protalex N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MaxCyte and Protalex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxCyte $33.89 million 16.38 -$19.08 million ($0.23) -23.61 Protalex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Protalex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MaxCyte.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MaxCyte and Protalex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxCyte 0 0 1 0 3.00 Protalex 0 0 0 0 N/A

MaxCyte presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.75%. Given MaxCyte’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MaxCyte is more favorable than Protalex.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.4% of MaxCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of MaxCyte shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 80.0% of Protalex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc., a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering. The company also provides disposable processing assemblies (PAs) to process and electroporate cells; and accessories supporting PAs, such as electroporation buffer solution and software protocols. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Protalex

Protalex, Inc. focuses on the development of biopharmaceutical drugs for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company targets a range of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), psoriasis, myasthenia gravis, chronic idiopathic demyelinating polyneuropathy, and pemphigus. Its lead product candidate is PRTX-100, an immunomodulatory therapy, a highly-purified form of staphylococcal protein A, which is in Phase I/II open-label, dose-escalating study for the treatment of patients with persistent/chronic ITP; and Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of RA on methotrexate or leflunomide. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

