FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) versus Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Financial Contrast

FNCB Bancorp and Alerus Financial are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and Alerus Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FNCB Bancorp $59.97 million 2.59 $21.37 million $0.99 7.98 Alerus Financial $240.04 million 1.92 $52.68 million $2.28 10.11

Alerus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp. FNCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alerus Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. FNCB Bancorp pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alerus Financial pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. FNCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and Alerus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FNCB Bancorp 30.41% 14.49% 1.16% Alerus Financial 18.71% 13.16% 1.29%

Risk & Volatility

FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FNCB Bancorp and Alerus Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Alerus Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alerus Financial has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.75%. Given Alerus Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alerus Financial is more favorable than FNCB Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.6% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alerus Financial beats FNCB Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products. It also provides residential mortgage loans, and home equity term loans and lines of credit; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, automobile financing, lines of credit, and overdraft protection loans; state and political subdivision loans and leases; and purchased loans. In addition, the company offers debit cards; mobile and telephone banking, check imaging, and electronic statement services; remote deposit capture, merchant, treasury, and purchasing card services; and wealth management services. As of January 28, 2022, it operated 17 community offices located in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wayne Counties. The company was formerly known as First National Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FNCB Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction and land development loans; consumer lending products, including residential first mortgage loans; installment loans and lines of credit; and second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, health savings accounts, and other benefit services, as well as individual retirement accounts; and financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust, estate administration, and custody services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, online banking, mobile banking/wallet, payment, private banking, payroll accounts, flex spending accounts, administration, and government health insurance program services. It offers banking services through fourteen offices in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Arizona; and retirement and benefit plans in 50 states through offices located in Michigan, Minnesota, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as First National Bank North Dakota and changed its name to Alerus Financial Corporation in 2000. Alerus Financial Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

