Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) versus Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB – Get Rating) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Invo Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Invo Bioscience alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Invo Bioscience and Merit Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invo Bioscience -166.95% N/A -85.23% Merit Medical Systems 5.43% 14.14% 9.20%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Merit Medical Systems 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Invo Bioscience and Merit Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Merit Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.45%. Given Merit Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Merit Medical Systems is more favorable than Invo Bioscience.

Volatility and Risk

Invo Bioscience has a beta of -0.81, meaning that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Invo Bioscience and Merit Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invo Bioscience $490,000.00 151.24 -$3.08 million N/A N/A Merit Medical Systems $1.07 billion 3.76 $48.45 million $1.08 65.71

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Invo Bioscience.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats Invo Bioscience on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invo Bioscience

(Get Rating)

INVO Bioscience, Inc. provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development. It also offers INVOcell Retention Device, a single-use, modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids; and INVO Holding/Warming Blocks that acts as a tool for viewing and retrieving the embryos from the inner chamber. The company sells its products to physicians directly; and IVF centers, medical practices, and physicians through distributors. INVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions. The company also offers custom procedural solutions that include critical care products, disinfection protection systems, syringes, manifold kits, and trays and packs; coated tubes and wires; and sensor components for microelectromechanical systems. In addition, it provides pulmonary products that consist of laser-cut tracheobronchial stents, over-the-wire and direct visualization delivery systems, and dilation balloons to endoscopically dilate strictures; gastroenterology products; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. The company sells its products to hospitals and alternate site-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers in the United States and internationally. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Invo Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invo Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.