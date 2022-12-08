Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital cut Oncorus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut Oncorus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of ONCR opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Oncorus has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCR. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oncorus by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncorus during the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Oncorus by 1,144.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 161,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Oncorus by 106.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 62,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oncorus by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

