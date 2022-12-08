Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital cut Oncorus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut Oncorus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Oncorus Stock Performance
Shares of ONCR opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Oncorus has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Oncorus
Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oncorus (ONCR)
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.