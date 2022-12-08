Barclays Increases Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $69.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on REG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Regency Centers stock opened at $65.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average of $60.90. Regency Centers has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $78.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REG. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,351,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 19.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,392,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,126,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,640,000 after buying an additional 867,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,501,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,456,000 after buying an additional 750,120 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

