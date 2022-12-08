Barclays Increases Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $69.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on REG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.
Regency Centers Stock Up 0.6 %
Regency Centers stock opened at $65.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average of $60.90. Regency Centers has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $78.78.
Institutional Trading of Regency Centers
About Regency Centers
Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regency Centers (REG)
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.