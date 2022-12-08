Target (NYSE:TGT) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock’s current price.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

Target Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE TGT opened at $153.76 on Tuesday. Target has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management Resources LLC grew its holdings in Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 0.4% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Target by 13.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

