Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of FND opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.74. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $133.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.49 and its 200-day moving average is $75.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 729.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,870,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,378 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 44.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,317,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,188 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 2,395.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 688,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,383,000 after purchasing an additional 718,625 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth $35,695,000. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,848,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,899,000 after buying an additional 439,430 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

