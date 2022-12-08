Raymond James Increases Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $130.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ICE. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $103.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $138.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,477 shares of company stock worth $11,889,614. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

