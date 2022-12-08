Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $11.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.66% from the company’s current price.

COTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.18.

Coty Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:COTY opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32. Coty has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Activity at Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,907,771.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Coty by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Coty by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

