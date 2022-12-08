R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) PT Raised to $14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RCM. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

R1 RCM Stock Up 2.5 %

R1 RCM stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at R1 RCM

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2,483.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

