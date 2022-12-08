Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on D. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of D. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.