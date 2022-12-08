Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 189.39% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 1,355,932 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,997.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,628,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,021,363.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 31,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.