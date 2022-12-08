Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Raised to $90.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.

CHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

