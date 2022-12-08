Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ETN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $157.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Eaton has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $173.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

