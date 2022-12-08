The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives $4.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honest from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Honest from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Honest from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Honest alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Janis Hoyt sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $34,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $50,245.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Janis Hoyt sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $34,619.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,340 shares of company stock worth $173,337. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honest

Honest Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Honest by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Honest by 375.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Honest by 160.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.41. Honest has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Honest had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Honest will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Honest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.