Analysts Set Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Target Price at $85.35

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.35.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLMAF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$88.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Dollarama Price Performance

Dollarama stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.95.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

