Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $311.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 234 to SEK 241 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 295 to SEK 285 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Down 0.1 %

ALFVY opened at $29.37 on Friday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.