Analysts Set Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) PT at $47.00

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBSFY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from €41.00 ($43.16) to €37.00 ($38.95) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($57.89) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €48.50 ($51.05) to €40.00 ($42.11) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €50.00 ($52.63) to €40.00 ($42.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $5.88 on Friday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

