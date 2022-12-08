Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 210 ($2.56).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.01) to GBX 180 ($2.19) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Virgin Money UK to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.07) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.68) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.80) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 178.35 ($2.17) on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.67). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 143.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 143.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 473.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 4.62%. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio is 9.46%.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

