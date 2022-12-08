Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives $14.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

MGNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Magnite to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Magnite to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Magnite alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,430,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

Magnite Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 70.0% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Magnite by 7,927.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Magnite during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Magnite by 46.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGNI opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68. Magnite has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.17.

About Magnite

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.