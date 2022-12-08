The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.44.

NAPA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,179,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,454,000 after acquiring an additional 861,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,269,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,607,000 after purchasing an additional 729,309 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter valued at $8,432,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 10,674.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 557,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 552,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,184.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 408,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 376,620 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAPA opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $23.57.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

