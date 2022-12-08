Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.25.

RVLV has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut shares of Revolve Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

RVLV stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $70.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,106,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,186 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 123.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 234,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

