Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) & NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) and NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kandi Technologies Group and NWTN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A NWTN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

8.1% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of NWTN shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of NWTN shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and NWTN’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kandi Technologies Group $91.49 million 2.03 $22.86 million ($0.08) -31.31 NWTN N/A N/A -$4.89 million N/A N/A

Kandi Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than NWTN.

Profitability

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and NWTN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kandi Technologies Group -6.44% -1.64% -1.39% NWTN N/A N/A -8.54%

Risk and Volatility

Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NWTN has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Kandi Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

About NWTN

(Get Rating)

ICONIQ Holding Limited operates as a green mobility technology company which defines the smart passenger vehicle ("SPV") as a vehicle concept emphasizing AI technologies, autonomous driving, IoT connectivity, and a personalized passenger experience. The company's core technology advantages are characterized by modular pure electric platforms, digital on-board connectivity systems, continuously upgraded electric and electronic architectures, and autonomous driving technology. The company focuses on consumers and technology-savvy families and businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates with additional offices in Tianjin and Shanghai.

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.