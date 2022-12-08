Comparing Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) and 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) and Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares 4D Molecular Therapeutics and Orchard Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 4D Molecular Therapeutics -5,331.88% -36.94% -33.36% Orchard Therapeutics -1,109.00% -109.29% -64.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 4D Molecular Therapeutics and Orchard Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 4D Molecular Therapeutics $18.04 million 38.64 -$71.32 million ($3.33) -6.46 Orchard Therapeutics $1.67 million 33.00 -$144.58 million ($1.41) -0.31

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4D Molecular Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Orchard Therapeutics. 4D Molecular Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orchard Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

92.9% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

4D Molecular Therapeutics has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchard Therapeutics has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and Orchard Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 4D Molecular Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Orchard Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50

4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.32%. Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,279.31%. Given Orchard Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orchard Therapeutics is more favorable than 4D Molecular Therapeutics.

Summary

4D Molecular Therapeutics beats Orchard Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease. Its two IND candidates are 4D-150 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and 4D-710 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis lung disease. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has research and collaboration arrangements with uniQure; CRF; Roche; and CFF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration. It provides Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral-based product for the treatment of adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID). The company's clinical development products comprise OTL-101 for the treatment of ADA-SCID; OTL-200 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy; OTL-103 for the treatment of Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; OTL-102 for X-linked chronic granulomatous disease; and OTL-300 for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. Its preclinical programs include OTL-203 for mucopolysaccharidosis type I, OTL-201 for mucopolysaccharidosis type MPS-IIIA, and OTL-202 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. It has a strategic collaboration agreement with Pharming Group N.V. for research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of OTL-105, an investigational ex vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. The company was formerly known as Orchard Rx Limited. Orchard Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

