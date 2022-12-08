Reviewing Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) and Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) and Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Black Hills and Broadscale Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Hills 11.07% 8.70% 2.80% Broadscale Acquisition N/A -31.74% 2.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Black Hills and Broadscale Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Hills 0 3 0 0 2.00 Broadscale Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Black Hills presently has a consensus price target of $72.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.44%. Given Black Hills’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Black Hills is more favorable than Broadscale Acquisition.

This table compares Black Hills and Broadscale Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Hills $1.95 billion 2.33 $236.74 million $3.99 17.46 Broadscale Acquisition N/A N/A $6.34 million N/A N/A

Black Hills has higher revenue and earnings than Broadscale Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Black Hills has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadscale Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of Black Hills shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Broadscale Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Black Hills shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Black Hills beats Broadscale Acquisition on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. The Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,094,000 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming; owns and operates 4,732 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines; 41,644 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines; six natural gas storage sites; and approximately 50,000 horsepower of compression and 515 miles of gathering lines. The company also constructs and maintains gas infrastructure facilities for gas transportation customers; and provides appliance repair services to residential utility customers, as well as electrical system construction services to large industrial customers. In addition, it produces electric power through wind, natural gas, and coal-fired generating plants; and coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

About Broadscale Acquisition

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

