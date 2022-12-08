Contrasting Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL) and Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) and Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Kalera Public’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries $893.56 million 3.38 $75.44 million $0.36 35.47 Kalera Public N/A N/A -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Kalera Public.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 0 8 0 3.00 Kalera Public 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Green Thumb Industries and Kalera Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Green Thumb Industries currently has a consensus price target of $30.90, indicating a potential upside of 141.97%. Kalera Public has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,981.30%. Given Kalera Public’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kalera Public is more favorable than Green Thumb Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Kalera Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries 8.59% 5.16% 3.56% Kalera Public N/A -37.39% -11.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of Kalera Public shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Kalera Public shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats Kalera Public on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. As of April 11, 2022, it owned and operated 77 retail stores in the United States. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Kalera Public

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets. It also holds a license to patented technology related to geopolymer concrete. Kalera Public Limited Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

